Man dies after collision on the A140 in Little Stonham

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A140 at Little Stonham.

Police were contacted at about 1.50pm today (Saturday, April 15), to reports of a collision between a black Audi Q5 and a white Ford Escort van on the A140 between Little Stonham and Mendlesham.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he has now died.

The driver and occupant of the Audi were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

A third vehicle, a blue Renault Cleo, suffered minor damage in the collision but the driver was uninjured.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, and the A140 remains closed in both directions while an examination is carried out at the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police by dialling 101 and quoting CAD number 213 of Saturday, April 15.