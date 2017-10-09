Man denies having bladed item while at Highpoint

A 25-year-old man has denied being in possession of an offensive weapon inside Highpoint Prison.

Callum Street-Porter appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, via video link from the prison in London where he is now being held.

Street-Porter pleaded not guilty to being in possession of a toothbrush handle fitted with a blade while inside Highpoint on November 10, 2016.

Judge Robert Overbury told Street-Porter his trial would take place in January.