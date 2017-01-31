Man charged with three offences including making threats to kill after Crowfield incident

A 43-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Crowfield earlier this month.

Officers were called at 11.15pm on Monday, January 16 to concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A large police presence remained in the village until Wednesday, January 18, when at around 3.30pm the man left the house and was detained by officers.

A total of four firearms were recovered in relation to this incident.

Mark Clarke, of Stone Street, in Crowfield, was initially taken into police custody, but following an assessment was then placed into the care of health professionals.

He was released from their care yesterday (Monday, January 30), at which point he was re-arrested by police and has subsequently been charged with three offences as follows: making threats to kill; possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence; and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

Clarke was remanded in custody overnight and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday, January 31).