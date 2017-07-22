Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Bury St Edmunds

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Bury St Edmunds have charged a man with murder.

Officers were called at about 5.50pm on Thursday, July 20 to reports that a man had been stabbed at an address in Cumberland Avenue.

The victim has been formally identified as Geoffrey Caton, 57, of Cumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried-out on Friday and concluded that the cause of death was as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Mourad Belarbi, 43, of Lake Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, was arrested by officers in connection with Mr Caton’s death on Thursday evening.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre for questioning and has this evening (July 22) been charged with murder.

Belarbi has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 24.