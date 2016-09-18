Man charged in connection with armed robberies in Bury St Edmunds

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies at businesses in Bury St Edmunds.

Matthew Eke, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, has been charged with the following offences in connection with the incidents:

- one count of robbery and one count of possessing an imitation firearm

- one count of attempted robbery and one count of possessing an imitation firearm

The first incident took place at around 7.25pm on Wednesday, September 14 in West Road, where a man wearing a bandana over his face entered the building holding what appeared to be a gun inside a plastic bag and took cash after demanding money from the till.

The second occurred at around 2.40pm yesterday (Saturday, September 17) at a store in Glastonbury Road, where a man wearing a mask entered the premises with what was purported to be a gun inside a bag and demanded money from the til.

The victim refused to hand over any money and the suspect ran away.

Police were called and around 20 minutes later arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Eke was also charged with two counts of theft in connection with two stolen Dyson vacuums, following incidents occurring at the same supermarket in Bedingfield Way on 6 September and 14 September.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday, September 19.