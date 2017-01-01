Man charged and three arrested over unlicensed music events in Norfolk

A man has been charged and three other people have been arrested following two illegal music events in Norfolk, police have announced today.

Three people were detained following reports of a burglarly when an unlicensed music event was discovered at Brow of the Hill, Leziate, just after 2pm on Friday.

One man, 48-year-old Dean Cooper, of Wisbech Road, King’s Lynn, has since been charged with burglary and possession of a bladed article. He is due to appear before magistrates on February 16.

Two other people were arrested at the scene. One of them was cautioned.

Meanwhile, a woman remains in custody this lunchtime after police were called to an illegal rave at Bodney, near Thetford, at around 10.45pm last night.

Crowds attending the event were dispersed and music equipment seized.

Norfolk Police assistant chief constable Mike Fawcett said a short time ago: “These types of unlicensed events are not uncommon at this time of year but they can be seriously distressing to local residents.

“The events are also generally dangerous, taking place in isolated locations, often within dilapidated buildings. At one of the events this weekend there was a definite danger to those in attendance with the fumes from a generator filling the building they were in.

“These illegal events also involve trespassing on others’ land and into their buildings, causing a disturbance and putting people at risk. The organisers are not licensed and do not appear to have any regard for the welfare of others or the negative impact on local people.

“Our swift and robust response to these illegal events shows that we are prepared and will continue to take positive action to prevent them from occurring and we will prosecute offenders involved where necessary as well.”