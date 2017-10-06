Man charged after teenager is stabbed in Bardwell

A 26-year-old man from Devon has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a teenage girl was allegedly stabbed in Bardwell.

Police said the incident occurred between 7.30am and 8.30am on Thursday, October 5, at a house in School Lane.

The alleged victim is a 16-year-old girl.

Dimitri Coxon, of Lockyer Street, Plymouth, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of School Lane on Thursday between 7.30am and 8.30am and who may have information about the incident to asked to call West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 65158/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.