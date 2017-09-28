Man arrested over criminal damage offences in Needham Market

A man has been arrested in connection with nine incidents of criminal damage in Needham Market over three months.
A 41-year-old man from Needham Market has been arrested by police in connection with nine incidents of criminal damage in Stowmarket Road and Anderson Close areas of the town, between July and September this year.
The offences include vehicle and property damage.
The man was arrested on Tuesday and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
