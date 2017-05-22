Man arrested in Thetford in connection with death of Great Yarmouth woman

Police have arrested a man in Thetford in connection with the death of a woman on Friday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at an address in Thetford last night and taken to Wymondhan Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned today.

It follows the death of 21-year-old Hannah Williamson, from Freethorpe, who died at a property in Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth, on Friday.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further tests are due to be carried out as police continue to treat her death as unexplained.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday, has been questioned by officers and released from police custody but remains under investigation while the enquiry continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.