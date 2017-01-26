Man arrested in police crackdown on illicit items at prison in Stradishall

A man was arrested and another reported for an offence after a police operation which targeted visitors bringing illicit items into a prison.

A suspected psychoactive substance and a quantity of cannabis were seized in the crackdown at Highpoint Prison, in Stradishall, last week.

The joint operation on Friday, January 20 involved officers from Suffolk Police, the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), HMP Highpoint and the Special Constabulary.

A specialist drugs dog also helped with the searches.

A 37-year-old man from the Wembley area of London was arrested on suspicion of conveying prohibited items into prison.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he has been bailed to return on Friday, March 10 pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old man from east London was interviewed by police and has been reported for consideration of possession of cannabis.

The searches also resulted in two further people being banned from entering the prison in the future.

Garry Newnes, head of security and intelligence at HMP Highpoint, added: “The smuggling of illicit items into the establishment poses a significant risk to the safety of those in our care and we will take every reasonable step to prevent this from happening.

“Visits are provided to maintain positive family contact and aid rehabilitation and should not be used as a conduit for illegal activity. We will continue to work with our colleagues from Suffolk Police to deal robustly with anyone attempting to traffic into the establishment.”

Inspector Danny Cooper, local policing commander for Haverhill, added that they will continue to conduct random visitor checks at the prison as bringing in illegal items ‘will not be tolerated’.