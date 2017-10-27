Man arrested in crackdown on illicit items at Highpoint Prison

A man was arrested in a crackdown at Highpoint Prison on visitors bringing in illicit items.

About 40 people were searched at the Stradishall prison during the police operation on Friday, October 20, which involved a specialist drugs dog, and a wrap containing a suspected controlled substance was seized.

A 29-year-old man from the Harlow area of Essex was arrested on suspicion of conveying prohibited items into prison.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Another person was banned from entering the prison after being suspected of facilitating the passing of a prohibited item.

The operation also involved the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and officers from Suffolk Special Constabulary.