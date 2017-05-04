Man arrested at crash scene

A man was arrested for dangerous driving following a four vehicle collision on the A14 eastbound on Friday.

The accident, involving two lorries and two cars, took place between junction 42 (Fornham/Bury St Edmunds) and junction 43 (Diss) just after 12.30pm.

A full closure of the A14 eastbound from the Westley Interchange was in place until 4.40pm.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Birmingham at the scene in connection with dangerous driving.

He is thought to have been driving one of the cars and has been released under investigation.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash.

An ambulance crew and ambulance officer had left the scene by 1.30pm.