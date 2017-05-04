Man arrested at A14 crash scene

A man was arrested for dangerous driving following a four vehicle collision on the A14 eastbound on Friday.
The accident, involving two lorries and two cars, took place between junction 42 (Fornham/Bury St Edmunds) and junction 43 (Diss) just after 12.30pm.
A full closure of the A14 eastbound from the Westley Interchange was in place until 4.40pm.
Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Birmingham at the scene in connection with dangerous driving.
He is thought to have been driving one of the cars and has been released under investigation.
No-one was seriously injured in the crash.
An ambulance crew and ambulance officer had left the scene by 1.30pm.
