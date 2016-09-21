Man airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Little Livermere

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Little Livermere.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.06am today to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a van, at the village, near to the junction of Green Lane and Rymer Lane.

The air ambulance attended and at present the A134 is closed at the junction with Green Lane.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said they treated a man, who was the motorcyclist and believed to be aged in his 50s. He suffered a leg and arm injury.

She said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he was flown to West Suffolk Hospital.

They sent an ambulance officer and an ambulance.

A doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) charity also attended.

Witnesses are asked to called Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 104 of today.