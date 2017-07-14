Man aged in his 20s dies in collision on A14 in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at 2.40am today (Friday, July 14) to a report that a blue Peugeot 306 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 43 and 42.

Ambulance crews and a volunteer doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were also in attendance, but the pedestrian, a man aged in his 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot was unharmed.

The road was closed for a collision investigation to take place and reopened at around 7.15am.

Any witnesses - including other motorists in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 27 of July 14.