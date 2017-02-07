Man admits supplying illegal drugs in Bury St Edmunds

A 19-year-old man has admitted supplying illegal drugs in Bury St Edmunds.

Jordan Kakaua, was arrested in the town on January 18, Ipswich Crown Court heard today (Tuesday).

Kakaua pleaded guilty to one charge of supplying heroin and one of supplying cocaine.

Judge Martyn Levett told Kakaua, of Stagsden, Orton Goldhay, that he would continue to be granted bailed until he returns to the same court in March to be sentenced.