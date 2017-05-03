Man accused of attacking girlfriend found guilty of two offences

A man accused of attacking his girlfriend at her home in Mildenhall has today been found guilty of two offences.

Following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court, a jury found Ricky Green, 30, not guilty of two other alleged offences.

Green, of North Street, Burwell, pleaded not guilty to three charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and one of assault by beating.

He was convicted of two offences of causing actual bodily harm but cleared of the two other charges.

During the trial, Lisa Coles, 46, claimed that she had been subjected to a series of assaults by Green who the court was told had been motivated by jealousy.

After the verdicts were returned, Judge Martyn Levett told Green that he would be brought back to court to be sentenced next month.

Judge Levett, who ordered the preparation of a pre sentence report by the probation service, said Green would be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.