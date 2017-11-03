Man, 26, denies causing grievous bodily harm after girl allegedly stabbed in Bardwell

A 26-year-old man from Devon has appeared in court to deny causing grievous bodily harm after a teenage girl was allegedly stabbed in Bardwell.

Dimitri Coxon, of Lockyer Street, Plymouth, pleaded not guilty today (Friday) at Ipswich Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm.

Coxon appeared via a video link from the prison where he has been held on remand since his arrest.

It is alleged that a girl was stabbed in the shoulder and arm at an address in School Lane, Bardwell on the morning of October 5.

Judge Martyn Levett told Coxon that he would continue to be held in custody until he reappears in court in January for a review hearing before a date is set for his trial.