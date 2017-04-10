Man, 18, admits robbing Stowmarket shop

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court to admit robbing a shop.

Connor Higgins, of Kent Road, Stowmarket, pleaded guilty today (Monday) at Ipswich Crown Court.

He is charged with robbery of £45 at the One Stop Convenience Store, in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, of £45. The incident was on March 12.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis on March 12.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Higgins that he would continue to be remanded in custody until he is sentenced next month.