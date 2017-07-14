Major roadworks in Bury St Edmunds are on schedule

Major roadworks in Bury St Edmunds are progressing on schedule, according to Suffolk County Council.

The installation of new kerbing and a shared cycle and footpath has been completed on Parkway, Westgate, and Cullum Road, along with a new toucan crossing point on Parkway and Westgate.

A new single roundabout, replacing the busy double mini-roundabouts at Parkways and Cullum Road, has also been constructed with signal lighting to be installed later in the programme.

The roadworks, designed to ease traffic flow as well as make it easier to walk and cycle in town, began on June 5, with motorists being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

It is part of a £2.8 million investment in sustainable transport schemes in Bury St Edmunds over the next 12 month by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, the Government and Suffolk County Council.

The whole project is due to be completed on September 8 with work pausing and roads opening from August 26 for three days for the Bury Food and Drink Festival.