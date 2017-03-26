Main stage prize for new bands at Bury Folk Festival

A newcomers’ competition will help put aspiring bands on the main stage at the Bury St Edmunds Folk Festival.

Organised by Bury Folk Collective and supported by Greene King, the festival’s main stage at Nowton Park on July 1 will boast 15 of East Anglia’s finest folk acts.

But this year the programme in the acoustic tent, includes a newcomers’ competition with the prize of a 15 minute main stage spot.

The Bury Folk Festival competition is open to solo artists, duos or groups who are relatively new to the folk scene and are seeking the experience that a main stage festival performance provides.

Linda Baddeley, competition organiser, said: “We want to encourage folk performers to take their next step in a supportive environment. If you are interested, simply sign up on the day from 10am onwards. But places are limited.”