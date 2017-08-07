Main sponsor of Girls Night Out enters team into the moonlight walk

The main sponsors of St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out will be donning their pyjamas and flashing bunny ears as they enter a team into the moonlight walk.

Investment managers JM Finn & Co’s team, dubbed the Fat and Finns, already has more than 20 members - made up of staff, family and friends - and hopes to add more before the event on Saturday, September 9.

Almost 2,000 women have signed up for Girls Night Out and will choose to walk either a six or 11.2 mile route around Bury St Edmunds.

Andrew Mann, senior investment manager at JM Finn & Co, said: “Girls Night Out really does take over the town and we are proud to be part of the event which really does create an amazing atmosphere all for a good cause.

“Not only does the walk bring everyone together to have a good time and raise much-needed funds, it also creates awareness of the support the hospice offers across the community.”

The event, which raised £250,000 for the hospice last year, will see participants set off from Angel Hill at 8pm.

Walkers will be able to remember the loved ones they have lost by displaying messages and pictures on two memory boards with one on Angel Hill and the other at the hospice, in Hardwick Lane, Bury.

Other popular features include entertainment, ‘water boys’ handing out refreshments and medals for participants.

The hospice is also appealing for volunteers who can lend a hand at the event.

Jenny Smith, events manager at the hospice, said: “This will be the ninth year we have run Girls Night Out and to see the never ending support the people of Bury and beyond show us every year really is humbling.

“If you can’t walk the event please do think about volunteering with us, we rely on the generosity of our volunteers and it really is a case of the more the merrier.”

Registration forms to sign up are available from hospice shops in Bury, Mildenhall, Brandon, Newmarket and Haverhill.

Participants can also register at www.stnicholashospicecarre.org.uk

Registration costs £15 and includes a t-shirt.

Walkers must be aged 14 to take part and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone aged over 18.

To volunteer, call 01284 715599.