Lynn man fined for illegal scrapyard at Feltwell

Piles of waste vehicles stored in Feltwell without a permit cost a King’s Lynn man £14,600 yesterday.

King’s Lynn magistrates heard Kevin Gary Scott was warned several times over 18 months to stop running his illegal scrap site at Jubilee Farm, in Southery Road, and to clear it.

Mrs Miriam Tordoff, prosecuting, said: “There was a flagrant disregard for the law. Scott was fully aware of the law in relation to waste permitting as he had previously operated a permitted site near Wisbech.”

Scott, 52 of Lynn Road, Stoke Ferry, pleaded guilty to operating a waste operation at Jubilee Farm between May 2015 and November 2016 without an environmental permit and was fined £10,600 and ordered to pay £4,000 costs.

Mrs Tordoff said Environment Agency officers had given Scott several opportunities to comply with the law by either clearing the site or making it fit for the purpose for which he was using it and applying for a permit.

The permit and infrastructure would have cost more than £10,000 because the site would have needed concreted areas with sealed drainage to prevent fluids soaking into the ground, a fire prevention plan, spillage collection facilities and weatherproof containers to store lead-acid batteries. It had none of those.

The court heard that as well as scrap vehicles, metal, waste electrical equipment, UPVC window frames, lawnmowers and caravans were found there. The prosecution said vehicles were being dismantled there and on one visit there was also evidence of a fire.

Scott told officers he rented the land intending to start a recycling centre for cars and plastics but had not yet started, though admitted he had been taking fluids out of vehicles.

He said he believed the site already had a permit but admitted he had not checked. He said he had been unable to do very much there because of a thumb injury.

Scott cleared the waste vehicles from the site in January 2017.

After the hearing Environment officer Rachel Flanagan said: “In this case the operator knew exactly what he should have in place on a vehicle dismantling site to comply with the law and protect the environment, but chose to undercut legitimate business and risk damaging the environment to save himself money.”

“Cutting corners in this way does not pay.”