Love Island contestant Craig joins models for photoshoot in Bury St Edmunds

Love Island contestant Craig Lawson was in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday as he took part in a photo shoot for independent boutique Trete.

Craig, who was ousted from the reality show after his love interest with Camilla Thurlow stalled, is a personal trainer from Barking in Essex.

Craig Lawson and Jade Farmiloe at the photoshoot in Bury St Edmunds as they model clothing from Trete in St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds

He liked the styles Trete offers and came down to model some of the striking leather jackets marketed by the St John’s Street business. Joining him on the shoot were other models including Jade Farmiloe and they were photographed by Graham Martin in St John’s Street and at the Abbey Gardens.

Trete owner Matthew Arnold, who opened the boutique last October, said: “ Craig saw some of our jackets on our website and thought they suited his style so we thought it could work for both of us.

“He’s certainly got a look about him and we’ll be using the shots on our website and social media.”

Matthew, who designs the clothing, is heavily influenced by mindfulness and says he would love to be able to manufacture his designs in this country.

He said the brand evolved through his own spiritual journey. He began his working life working for a builder and then moved into property development before deciding to open Trete.

He was selling some of his T-shirts at a mindfulness and wellbeing festival when he met Joanna Garzilli who gave him her CD.

“I didn’t think anything of it and put it to one side. Then as I was doing the shop up I listened to the CD and it really did work wonders. I can see things in a different light and I found I could live in the present day without worrying about the future. It was a valuable experience.”

Trete makes bespoke leather jackets to order as well as marketing other fashion items including Athleisure, leisurewear with an everyday stylish look, hooded sweaters and shirts. And for customers who pop into the shop there’s the chance to hear some wellbeing advice on lifestyle, weight management and creativity at its mindfulness booth.

Matthew said: “We’re holding our own in what is a very difficult market at the moment. I’m enjoying it and meeting the people in the boutique I’m very positive.”