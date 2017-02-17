Love drone takes to the skies at Fornham St Martin care home

Residents at a care home held an extra special Valentine’s event this year – by looking to the skies to celebrate their loved ones.

Around 20 residents at Fornham House in Fornham St Martin watched an ariel drone display before watching it fly over the building.

Residents were joined by guests who all then marvelled at the drone’s overhead images being live streamed into the building.

“Everyone was really excited about the ‘Love Is In The Air, event,” said home manager, Irina Catanescu.

“It was such a unique and interesting way to help residents have fun in celebrating Valentine’s Day, while also providing an opportunity for many to reflect on fond and happy memories.

“The drone showed us a view of the home we have never seen before.”

The Love Is In The Air event was part of a range of activities at the care home which are designed to also give members of community a chance to learn more about Fornham House.

The drone flight was managed by Felixstowe’s Time Flize Ltd, who guided the hi-tech equipment into the sky.

The flight took in the local countryside and went up to almost 400ft, offering residents and guests a unique perspective of the local area and first glimpse of spring sunshine.