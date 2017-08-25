Lorry driver trial on pensioner death

The trial of a lorry driver accused of causing the death of a pensioner from Hitcham has been set for February 26.

Mark Tuffs, 51, of Alibon Road, Dagenham, appeared today at Ipswich Crown Court where Judge Rupert Overbury said he would continue to be granted bail.

Tuffs pleaded not guilty at the same court on Monday to causing the death of Colin Taylor, 77, by careless driving on November 29 last year.

Mr Taylor, a retired council worker, was allegedly struck by a DAF delivery lorry while cycling along the B1115 at Luckeys Corner, Hitcham.

That hearing was adjourned to allow Tuffs, who was not legally represented, to have

a legal team present.

He was advised to apply for legal aid.