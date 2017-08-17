Lorry driver fails to stop after crash in Barrow

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a lorry driver failed to stop following an accident in Barrow.

A Landrover Freelander was in collision with a HGV lorry in Coalpit Lane at about 6.35pm yesterday.

No-one was hurt but the driver of the HGV failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the lorry or anyone who witnessed the accident. Anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 410 of Wednesday August 16.