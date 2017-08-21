Lorry driver denies causing death by careless driving in Hitcham

A lorry driver has denied causing the death of a Hitcham pensioner in an alleged hit and run accident.

Mark Tuffs, 51, pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court earlier today.

Tuffs, of Alibon Road, Dagenham, was charged following the death of Colin Taylor, 72, at Hitcham on November 29 last year.

Mr Taylor, a retired council worker, of The Causeway, Hitcham, had been cycling when he was involved in a collision.

A member of the public found him in a roadside ditch and despite efforts to administer first aid a paramedic declared him dead at the scene.

An inquest, formally opened and adjourned earlier this year, heard that Mr Taylor died as a result of a severe head injury.

Today, Judge Rupert Overbury told Tuffs, who is alleged to have been driving a DAF lorry at the time of the incident, he would continue to be granted bail until his next court appearance.