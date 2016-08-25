West Suffolk producers give taste judges food for thought

West Suffolk food producers have been earning accolades in national food awards.

The judges went nuts over Nathan and Susan Williams’ Tudor’s Luxury Pralines, whose sugar and spice coated nuts are sold from Bury St Edmunds Market and now in shops and online.

Stephany Hardingham of Alder Tree ice cream at Creeting St Mary ANL-160824-113426001

They entered the Great Taste Awards while distributor Caprera entered them for the Great British Food Awards.

Great Taste judges gave a One Star rating, putting their pralines among 3,500 foods thought deserving of stars out of 10,000. Then they had a second in the Great British Awards’ confectionary class .

Nathan, of Great Ashfield, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. We’re battling to get new products in place for the Specialist Fine Food Fair in two weeks time so it was good news.”

Alder Tree Ice Cream, at Creeting St Mary, has been earning Great Taste stars since 2007 and this year its goosebertry and elderflower ice cream was one of 878 products to get two stars while its damson, blackcurrant and ginger and rhubarb got one.

Clive Williamson of Maynard House Picture Mark Westley ANL-160824-233644009

Owner Stephany Hardingham said: “With 54 awards to date, we have shown we consistently make exceptionally tasty ice cream.”

Maynard House juices of Bradfield Combust is also a past winner and took two stars with its Egremont Russett and one star with its Discovery and Cox and Bramley apple juices. Owner Clive Williamson said: “says “It feels like a nice reward for what has been a big year for the company; we have undergone such a huge rebrand and the doubling of our range from just five varieties.”