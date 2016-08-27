Waste campaigner to take librarian role at new Bury school

The creator of the award-winning ‘Rubbish Diet’ will be playing a big ‘Binformation’ role in the opening of a new secondary school next month.

Zero waste campaigner Karen Cannard who will be taking her place as librarian at Sybil Andrews Academy, with promoting sustainability among her key tasks.

She said: “I will be the lead on sustainability at Sybil Andrews and, in particular, bringing in the zero waste challenge. From day one, it will be about how we can make the best of the resources around us including recycling and waste provision.”

The school is due to open with 200 students initially being taught at the former St James Middle School before moving into a purpose-built new building by January.

Karen is planning to incorporate her vast experience into the students’ education and their understanding of the wider world.

She said: “The Rubbish Diet was an education in itself. People can see how passionate I am about motivating people to learn more and know more about the world around them. I am really proud with what we have achieved.

“I want to help engage students’ curiosity with learning and bring knowledge alive. I am delighted to play my part in such an exciting project as Sybil Andrews Academy.”

After completing her master’s degree in librarianship at Loughborough University, Karen first took up the zero waste challenge in 2008 – before introducing it across the UK and blogging ‘The Rubbish Diet’ ever since.

Andy Prestoe, principal of Sybil Andrews Academy, said: “We wanted to teach students about sustainability from the off, so we were delighted to be able to appoint someone of Karen’s stature.”