Voice Squad retell the gruesome tale of Sweeney Todd

The Voice Squad Choir are preparing to hit the stage at the Apex with their most ambitious project to date – their take on Sweeney Todd.

The talented choir are performing the gruesome tale of the barber of Fleet Street this weekend, staging two performances a day.

Councillor Julia Wakelam is the 3rd Mayor to offer significant support to the Voice Squad Youth Choir. They are currently rehearsing Sweeney Todd ANL-160308-132706009

The group, who this year celebrate their 24th anniversary, have put on a musical at the Apex every August since its opening and were also the first to grace its stage, performing at the venue’s opening ceremony.

Voice Squad founder and director, Birgitta Kenyan, said the choir likes to push itself in everything it does.

“It is always going to be a massive challenge taking on a musical like this but we have a group that sings all year round,” she said.

“We have great singers that love to get their teeth into such a fiendishly difficult score.

“Thursday sees the set come in and we have man who is suppling the blood packs. “It’s very exciting”.

The singers were out in force outside the Apex this weekend, singing songs from the musical and selling meat pies to publicise the show.

They even had a pop-up barber attend for anyone who fancied a close shave.

The show is on at 3pm and 7pm this Saturday and Sunday.

For more information see www.thevoicesquad.org.uk.

You can book tickets from the apex box office on 01284 758000 or at www.theapex.co.uk.