A crash involving three cars has closed Fornham Road in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Police were called at around 8.25am following a collision between a Vauxhall Astra, Vauxhall Zafira and Renault Clio near the A14 flyover.

No-one is thought to be injured but an ambulance has been called.

Fornham Road is expected to be closed for some time.

More here as we have it.