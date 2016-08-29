Revised plans for infill house in Bury St Edmunds

Plans to build an infill house in Bury St Edmunds have been revised in the hope that a change in planning policy will remove the need for any parking provision.

In February, the borough council approved plans to demolish a garage and boundary fence and build a two-storey house – with an on-site parking space – in Albert Street.

But applicant Barney Walker, of John Stebbing Architects, is now seeking approval for a revised design without any off-street parking.

A previous application for the site – now known as Rowan House – was refused in May 2014 and a subsequent appeal dismissed on the grounds the lack of on-site parking provision would cause a highway safety hazard.

But a planning statement accompanying the latest application says much has changed ‘in policy term’s since the first application was refused.

It gives the second edition of the Suffolk Guidance for Parking - Technical Guidance as one example, with ‘new advice added describing how the highways authority will flexibly respond to requests for reductions to residential parking guidance in urban areas’.

It adds: “Policy matters aside, common sense and recent planning decisions might suggest that Bury St Edmunds can accommodate small scale infill development without off-street car parking in a highly sustainable location such as the application site.”

The previously approved scheme met with considerable opposition due to its modern design, which the applicant said was required to accommodate the need for a car.

The revised scheme has a more traditional appearance and Cllr David Nettleton, who was among those to object previously, said he preferred it.

“The design doesn’t offend me this time,” he said, adding that residents would be able to purchase up to two parking permits under the town’s newly extended Zone ‘H’ residents’ parking scheme.

Cllr Andrew Speed, ward member for the borough council and chairman of the town council, said ‘the design was more significant than the parking issue’.

He added that he had arranged a number of meetings over the next month to address the ongoing parking issues in the town and that he hoped to improve the position overall when the new PCSOs start on behalf of the town council in January.