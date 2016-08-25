Residents’ parking scheme extended in Bury St Edmunds

A residents’ parking scheme, which is being extended into two new areas of Bury St Edmunds, will soon start taking effect.

Parking in Queen’s Road and York Road, which was not previously part of the Zone H residents’ parking scheme, will become part of it from Thursday of next week (September 1).

The scheme’s extension covers the remaining Queen’s Road properties from the Cherry Tree Close/Queen’s Close junction to the junction with West Road, and York Road properties from the junction with York Close to the junction with West Road.

Residents are entitled to pay for two parking permits and 50 visitor vouchers per year as part of the scheme, which will be enforced by St Edmundsbury Borough Council.