Police seek woman who may have seen an assault in Stowmarket

Police are trying to trace a woman who may have seen the victim of an assault at an upstairs window while the attack was taking place.

The woman was passing the address in Poplar Hill, Stowmarket, at about 5pm on Wednesday July 27 and officers are particularly keen to traceher because she is thought to have seen the victim at a first floor window.

As the woman passed the address she is believed to have looked up to see what was happening and police need to speak to her or anyone else who may have been the area at this time.

If this was you, or if you have any information about the incident, call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 50171/16.