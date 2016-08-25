Mystery over possible gunshot noises in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Police have received calls this week about potential gunshot noises in Bury St Edmunds.

A spokeswoman confirmed they had taken a couple of calls from the Cullum Road area regarding noises on Tuesday and Wednesday at about midnight that have sounded like possible gunshots.

She said: “However, it hasn’t been possible to pinpoint the location of where these are coming from or what the noises actually are.

“There isn’t evidence of any crime or anything untoward at the moment that could be linked to it.”