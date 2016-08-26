MP presents silver awards to Bury St Edmunds restaurants

Two Bury St Edmunds businesses have been presented with awards by the town’s MP for including healthier options on their menus.

MP Jo Churchill awarded Glasswells’ The Place To Eat restaurant, in Newmarket Road, and Mexican restaurant Amigos, in Brentgovel Street, with silver Eat Out, Eat Well awards on Friday.

Eat Out, Eat Well award to Amigos in Bury St Edmunds

The awards – gold, silver and bronze – are part of a points-based county-wide initiative to highlight good practice among restaurants, cafes, takeaways, pubs and canteens and are being spearheaded by West Suffolk’s environmental health officers as part of their routine hygiene inspections.

Ms Churchill said that with obesity being linked to so many deaths, it was increasingly important for businesses like these to help customers make the best health choices.

Tina Janes, of The Place To Eat, said: “We think this is a fantastic initiative. We take pride in being able to offer our customers good, healthy food. We want to help them look after themselves – after all we want them to come back.”

Karl Hollingsworth, who co-owns Amigos, said: “I know my customers value healthy eating. This helps us provide them and potential new customers with a strong message of reassurance that we sell healthy food.”

Cllr Alaric Pugh, Cabinet Member for Planning and Growth, said: “We hope to encourage people to look out for the Eat Out, Eat Well mark in the same way they take note of the food hygiene ratings that businesses are proud to display.”

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Ourburystedmunds, said: “It’s great to know you can have a fabulous meal out and it can still be very good for you at The Place To Eat and Amigos.”

To find out how to get your business accredited, visit www.healthysuffolk.org.uk/projects/EatOutEatWell

Gold winners in West Suffolk are:

Center Parcs – Husks Diner

Center Parcs – Rajinda Pradesh

West Suffolk Hospital – Time House

West Suffolk Hospital – Courtyard Café

Abbeycroft Leisure (Churchill)

Angles Café (Churchill)

Nourish (Neals Yard)

High Lodge

Silver winners in West Suffolk are:

Center Parcs – Dining In

Center Parcs – Sports Café Bar

Center Parcs – Vitale Café Bar

The Apex

Abbey Gardens

Amigos

Glasswells Ltd – The Place To Eat

Bronze winners in West Suffolk are:

Haverhill Leisure Centre – Coffee Street Café

Debenhams