Man who broke into Elmswell beauty salon with pickaxe and spade is jailed

A man who smashed his way into an Elmswell beauty salon with a pickaxe and spade has been jailed.

Police arrested Marc Nicholls after tests revealed traces of his DNA on the pickaxe following the break in at Fakeover on the Station Road industrial estate on February 22.

Prosecuting, Richard Wood on Thursday (August 25) told Ipswich Crown Court that Nicholls had stolen £470 from the premises.

The implements used by Nicholls to smash open a wooden door were found abandoned at the scene.

Nicholls, 34, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two burglaries, one charge of theft and one charge of attempted burglary.

He had been due to go on trial but changed his pleas to guilty before a jury had been sworn in.

The court heard that forensic experts had also been able to recover traces of Nicholls’ DNA from a screwdriver used in a burglary at a workshop in Clare.

He had stolen a generator after breaking into Wayne Clerkin Motor Repairs, in Stoke Road, on the evening of February 25

On the same evening Nicholls attempted to raid an outbuilding at Clare Park Lake and Golf Course but was disturbed by the owners and fled empty handed.

Mr Wood said that Nicholls had also stolen an outboard motor from a site in Woodbridge in January where his DNA was found on a discarded cigarette.

Jailing him for a total of 20 months, Mr Recorder Ian Evans said that with a string of previous convictions, including 58 for theft and burglary, an immediate prison sentence was the only realistic option open to the court.