Man supplied cocaine to alcoholic saying it would ‘make her feel better’, court told

A man who twice supplied cocaine to an alcoholic woman saying it would “help her feel better” has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Paul Grimshaw, 51, who at the time was living at the Six Bells pub at Bardwell, befriended the woman after meeting her when she came in to buy bottles of wine.

Today (Thursday) Ipswich Crown Court heard that the woman, who was in her 20s, was being supported by a community mental health team.

In early February last year, Grimshaw arrived at her home with a bottle of red wine and was invited in, said Stephen Rose, prosecuting.

While talking to the woman, Grimshaw offered “something to make her feel better” and produced a small quantity of cocaine, which they had both taken.

Mr Rose said the following day Grimshaw returned with food and wine and again supplied cocaine which they took before engaging in consensual sexual activity.

The court heard that the woman told a mental health counsellor about the cocaine and police were called in. Swabs taken from a table at her home confirmed traces of the drug.

Defending, Lindsay Cox said Grimshaw, now of Glove Road, Thetford, supplied only very small amounts of cocaine to the woman and made no financial gain from it.

Mr Cox said Grimshaw, who had not appeared in court on a drug supply charge for more than 25 years, was entirely cooperative when arrested and interviewed by police.

Grimshaw, who pleaded guilty to two offences of supplying cocaine, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid community work, pay £500 prosecution costs and participate in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 20 hours.