Firefighters extinguish blaze at former chicken shed

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a former chicken shed in Stowmarket.

Seven fire engines were called at about 9.40am to the wooden hut, in Stowupland Road.

The incident was dealt with by 11.30am.

The cause is being investigated.

