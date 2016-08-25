Creepy crawlies prove a hit with youngsters in Bury St Edmunds

Lizards, snakes and insects brought a summer of fun activities to an end in Bury St Edmunds’ arc shopping centre on Monday.

Youngsters gathered in Charter Square for their chance to stroke a monitor lizard, hold a royal python and get up closer and personal with a tarantula and praying mantis in the last of a series of weekly Noah’s Arc events.

Five-year-old Cooper Flurrie with Anastasia, a red-tailed boa constrictor

Brook Huber, of Wretton, near King’s Lynn, was in town with her three children and said her four-year-old son, Blake, was ‘pretty eager’ to hold the millipede.

“Just to be able to see these animals that they wouldn’t usually get a chance to see and learn a bit more about them is pretty cool,” she said.

Mia Frania, of Bury, thought the ‘creepy crawlies’ were a lot fun and was surprised by how interested her children were in the unusual creatures.

“I don’t think they’re brave enough to hold them but it’s been nice for them to see,” she said.

Six-year-old Lou Lou Eccles with Crush, a Hermann's tortoise

Helen Stone was holidaying at Lackford Lakes with her husband and son, both named Jack, when they found out about the free event online and decided to pay Bury a visit.

“It’s soft,” said nine-year-old Jack after stroking the python.

Arc centre manager Colin Roberts’ favourite ‘attraction’ was the ‘lovely’ Princess Jasmine, a tarantula.

“I think spiders are wonderful creatures,” he said.

Rosco, a Savannah/Bosc nonitor

The Noah’s Arc events were a resounding success and Mr Roberts is in ‘no doubt’ they will be returning to the arc again next year.

“It’s a shame it’s finished now to be honest – five weeks has gone so quickly,” he said.