Charitable trip takes students to Malawi

Culford sixth formers have just returned from their eighth trip to Malawi where they worked on charity projects to help some of the poorest people in the region.

During the two-week trip, the 17 students also visited schools, orphanages and even a prison.

Project initiator, Andy Deane, head of languages at Culford Senior School, said: “It was so rewarding to see the pupils return to Culford with their eyes wide open as to the challenges faced by Malawi and its dear people.

“They return in the knowledge that they have helped in every possible way through their fundraising and voluntary work. We look forward to our return in 2017.”

The students refurbished two classrooms at Nankhufi School, serviced and repaired bore holes, and built a new energy efficient stove for the village to help combat the deforestation in Africa. As part of the Good Food Project, nutrient rich meals to hundreds of school children and villagers, aiming to encourage children to stay in school by offering them a hot meal.

Pupils also implemented Project My Girl, which provides PSHCE education for girls in Malawi and distributes sanitary kits.

The money for this expedition was raised by the pupils and through sponsorship from The Rosetta Trust.