Chairman of Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal to step down

The chairman of Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal who helped turn around the venue’s fortunes is stepping down after completing his four year tenure.

Stephen Bourne joined as chairman of the theatre’s board of trustees in 2012 and oversaw major organisational changes with the playhouse’s director Karen Simpson.

The overhaul eliminated the theatre’s budget deficit and boosted audience numbers.

Mr Bourne said: “When I took on the chairmanship of the theatre four years ago, I never imagined such drama.

“The finances were a horror story, but have been transformed. Although there’s still work to do, we’re back on an even keel.

“The other great success has been the drama that occurs onstage. I’m so proud of the advances that have been made under Karen Simpson’s leadership in the past three years. We really can say that the Theatre Royal now offers something for everyone. The theatre’s on a roll, and we have a fine team in place. I’m a happy man.”

The theatre is now seeking a new chairman to champion the next four years. Interested applicants should submit a CV and covering letter by September 12 addressed to Keith Turner (Trustee), Theatre Royal, Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1QR.