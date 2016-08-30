Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival enjoys ‘busiest day ever’

Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival scored its busiest single day ever as thousands of people sampled the town’s culinary delights.

From celebrity chefs to scores of stalls as well as a beach, a taste of Rio and mini farm, there was fun for all the family at the bustling event on Sunday and Monday.

Bury Food and Drink Festival Pictured; Mad Hatters Tea Party in the grounds of the Cathedral. Jasmine Greenfield (6) having a go at some painting ANL-160829-234910009

And organisers Ourburystedmunds say the festival has proved more popular than ever.

On Monday, chief executive Mark Cordell said: “It seems the busiest single day we’ve had in our five years.

“Lunchtime was heaving and the lovely weather helped.”

He said they made a ‘conscious effort’ this year to have more stalls featuring businesses from across East Anglia.

Bury Food and Drink Festival Pictured; Mad Hatters Tea Party in the grounds of the Cathedral. Hannah Ratcliffe, Tony Kimber and Nicola Scott ANL-160829-234932009

“The whole purpose is to showcase Bury as a food destination,” Mr Cordell said.

“We had our top restaurants performing onstage - reminding people that Bury is the best place to come for food and drink.”

On Sunday, Galton Blackiston, from North Norfolk’s Michelin-starred Morston Hall, gave a cooking demonstration in the Aga Rangemaster Theatre Kitchen, on Cornhill. He was followed by James Tanner on Monday.

The seaside was brought to the town centre as families enjoyed a beach at the arc shopping centre.

Bury Food and Drink Festival Pictured: Farmers Market on Angel Hill ANL-160829-235006009

There were also cake-decorating workshops, face-painting in Cornhill Walk, a mini farm in Abbeygate Street and a Rio themed carnival atmosphere with drumming and mask making in Langton Place.

The fun at St Edmundsbury Cathedral became curiouser and curiouser as it hosted a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

More than 200 people enjoyed croquet, dressing up, painting a Cheshire cat, skittles and dominoes.

Colchester artist Nicola Burrell helped youngsters make their own huge mad hats and animal masks.

Bury Food and Drink Festival Pictured; A taste of Rio in Langton Place. Pictured: Grupo Senzala Capoeira ANL-160829-235028009

The Very Rev Dr Frances Ward donned the Queen of Hearts costume with cathedral administrator Tony Kimber as the Mad Hatter and visitors and volunteer manager, Hannah Ratcliffe as Alice.

Bury Food and Drink Festival Pictured: A taste of Rio in Langton Place, Dan Sansome and Mariana Pinho from Gandaia Arts ANL-160829-235051009

Bury Food and Drink Festival Pictured: Mini Farm ANL-160829-235102009

Bury Food and Drink Festival Pictured: Cafe Kottani stall, Dimitris Turnanelis, Aise Tachiroglou and Margarita Kopalitou ANL-160829-235125009

Bury Food and Drink Festival ANL-160829-235209009