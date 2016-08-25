Bury’s Davers Court holds its annual fete

Care UK’s Davers Court care home in Bury St Edmunds is welcoming the community to an afternoon of family fun at its annual free summer fete on Saturday.

Between 2.30pm and 5pm, visitors to the Shakers Lane home can enjoy traditional cream teas, games and bric-a-brac stalls as well as a local jazz and swing singer.

There will also be a craft table, where visitors can join residents in making salt dough models, and a photo booth with props to help families capture the day in style.

Wendy Harvey, home manager, said: “We’re all really looking forward to welcoming the local community for a fun-filled afternoon of games and activities. The event will also be an opportunity for local people to meet the Davers Court team and see the home. We hope many local people will join us.”

For more information about Davers Court, which provides residential and nursing care, or the summer fete please call 01284 748410 or visit www.careuk.com/davers-court.