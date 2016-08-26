Birds of prey swoop on to St Edmundsbury Cathedral

Visitors swooped down to St Edmundsbury Cathedral to watch birds of prey in full flight.

The event featuring birds including hawks and kestrels on Tuesday and Thursday attracted more than 200 people to the Bury St Edmunds landmark including families and adult fans of the magnificent raptors.

Birds of Prey and crafts at Bury Cathedral Pictured: Ross Thomson (from Fens Falconry) with a Ferruginous Hawk ANL-160823-152150009

Children could also join in various arts and crafts activities.

The event was one of several fun-filled family activities organised at the cathedral over the summer including mini beasts, a planetarium and mini worlds centred around model railways.

Marie Taylor, events and marketing manager at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, said: “Visitors were surprised to see such a different event held at the cathedral and were treated to flying displays and talks about the birds.

“There were crafts for children to make to remember their day and people stayed for hours and had a great time.

Birds of Prey and crafts at Bury Cathedral Pictured: Ferruginous Hawk ANL-160823-152135009

“We’re excited about putting events on like this a during every school holiday and look forward to welcoming even more people.”

The cathedral hosts a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Sunday and Monday as part of the Bury Food and Drink Festival.