Little fighter Lavinia says thank you to hospital

A toddler who battled a rare form of cancer has returned to the hospital which helped her to say thank you.

One-year-old Lavinia Crosbie visited the Rainbow Ward, at West Suffolk Hospital, on the anniversary of her diagnosis of retinoblastoma that affected her eye, to donate gifts to children on the ward.

Rainbow Ward patient Toby received presents from Lavinia Crosbie and her mum Lucy, of Thetford

Dressed as a colourful butterfly and accompanied by her mum Lucy, Lavinia, of Thetford, wanted to say thank you for the treatment she received and to help make other patients smile.

Lavinia spent time in and out of the ward during her six months of care, often staying overnight and receiving blood transfusions and courses of antibiotics as a result of the fevers she suffered as side effects of her treatment. Lavinia finished chemotherapy in March and is now in remission.

Her mum said: “The nurses on the Rainbow Ward are lovely. The care Lavinia received was so personal and everyone did their best to make it homely, given we spent so much time here. Lavinia is doing really well now and we decided to raise some money as a thank you and to ensure other children can be entertained during their stay on the ward.”

The family held raffles and local shops and businesses donated prizes to support the cause. More than £300 was raised and a mix of toys, books, comics and sensory activities suitable for a range of ages was donated to the ward.

“Lavinia, like all little ones, sometimes found it hard to sleep in a different environment, so we also purchased a projector with lights and music. We hope this will help other children to relax and drift off to sleep,” added Lucy. “We were so happy to raise money to support such a fantastic ward.”

Dawn Dorrington, Rainbow Ward manager, said: “It was so kind of Lavinia and her parents to visit us and provide treats for our patients.

“The donated gifts will make a real difference to the wellbeing of children and young people that stay on the ward and we would like to thank Lavinia and her family and friends for their generous support.”