Line-up for Bury Festival is announced

Organisers of Bury Festival have announced the line-up for this year’s annual celebration of music and arts.

Flautist Sir James Galway, guitarist John Williams, keyboardist Rick Wakeman and actor and writer, Tim Brooke-Taylor are just some of star names who will grace the stage during the 10-day Festival, between May 19 and 28 .

Rick Wakeman, Bury Festival

The Bury Festival events programme, which includes 59 events across 13 venues, was announced at a special launch event at The Apex venue on Thursday evening, attended by local dignitaries, organisers, sponsors, festival friends and volunteers.

“As always, the Bury Festival has been a joy to put together and combines star names with local and regional talent, young and old,” said festival director, Nick Wells.

“Alongside those artists who will be appearing for the first time, we are also delighted to welcome back performers including John Williams, the Aurora Orchestra, Clare Teal and The Tallis Scholars, whom over the years have become like festival friends and are always firm favourites with our audiences.

“What began life the 1980s as a series of concerts over three weekends, has grown into a wonderful annual celebration of music and arts, which always creates a great buzz and joyous feeling in town during those special 10 days in May.”

James Galway, Bruy Festival

As well as The Apex, festival events will also take place at venues including the Athenaeum, Theatre Royal, St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Unitarian Meeting House, Moyse’s Hall, Abbeygate Cinema, Abbey Gardens, the Hunter Club and St John’s Church.

Local primary schools will also be involved though the Creative Critics initiative which will see them writing published reviews of key performances.

The Bury Festival will this year also see a unique programme celebrating Suffolk and East Anglia though a combination of film, performance and home grown talent, including Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra, Bury Bach Choir, St Edmundsbury Cathedral organist, Alexander Binns and jazz musician, Chris Ingham.

Festival programmes are now available at the Apex and other locations around the town, or people can visit wwww.buryfestival.co.uk to see the line-up.

“The Bury Festival is a superb example of people in our town coming together to create something really rather special,” said Cllr Joanna Rayner, St Edmundsbury Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure, culture and heritage.