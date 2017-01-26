Lights stolen from van in Thetford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van parked in Thetford was broken into earlier this week.

The incident was in Ripon Way at some time between 2pm on Monday, January 23 and 6am on Tuesday, January 24, when both rear light clusters on a white and blue Ford Transit van were removed.

Anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity should contact PC Ian Hinchliffe from Thetford Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org