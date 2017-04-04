Lightning moves at RAF Lakenheath

Work should start next year on preparing RAF Lakenheath for the two squadrons of F-35 Lightning II fighters which will arrive in 2021.

The USAF says contractors and military members met at the base for a week to discuss the future construction projects needed to house the fighters. Demolition is scheduled to begin in 2018 for construction to start in 2019.

Lt Col William Vause, 48th Fighter Wing F-35 programme integration office chief, said: “Bedding down the F-35 at RAF Lakenheath is going to require a tremendous amount of effort from multiple agencies.”

Discussions took place between the contractors and experts from different agencies around the base to understand the requirements of each new facility and ensure future buildings meet the needs of the new aircraft and the airmen responsible for them.